Snoonu launches treasure hunt to turn orders into gold

Snoonu, the fastest-growing tech startup in Qatar, announces the beginning of Pure Gold Giveaway campaign.

Snoonu has launched a brand new campaign to turn regular orders to gold.

Running from March 2 to April 20, restaurants across the country will allow customers the opportunity to win hundreds of grams of gold after making an order that is worth more than QAR 99.

Customers who collect 10 treasure chests will get the chance to win up to 300G of gold.

Just click on “Order & Win Gold’ then choose the treasure and order from one restaurant – the more treasure chests collected the higher the prizes.

Snoonu is giving away 1600 grams of gold with a value of QAR 350,000. At least 36 winners will have the chance to secure the real gold.

Do not miss your chance, let the treasure hunt begin. Order & win.