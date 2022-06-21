Snoonu launches ‘Chill Spots’ to protect riders during summer heat

Snoonu’s latest initiative will enable all delivery bike, whether Snoonu riders or not, to rest and cool down between deliveries.

Qatar’s leading tech start-up has launched Snoonu-branded “Chill Spots” around the country in a bid to provide delivery drivers with a space to rest and rehydrate.

Designed and operated by Snoonu, each Chill Spot is equipped with seats, charging stations, water fountains, and a fridge full of soft drinks and snacks. Access to the Chill Spots, snacks, and beverages is complimentary.

The spots are available in all areas across the country, and come as a part of the company’s commitment to its staff’s welfare. It also ensures that bikers across Doha are comfortable and safe during the summer months and throughout the year.

The company made headlines last year after unveiling its “no riders under the sun” campaign, drawing praise from the public.

“Summer heat is tough on bikers and can lead to heatstroke and dehydration, posing health and safety risk to everyone on the road. At Snoonu, we spare no effort to protect our riders and ensure the best possible working conditions,” said Hamad Al Hajri, CEO & Founder of Snoonu.

The latest initiative comes in line with Snoonu’s continuous efforts to find innovative solutions aimed at improving working conditions for its “superheroes.”

“To support our superheroes during the summer, we decided to set up ‘Chill Spots’ around Qatar to enable all delivery drivers to chill and protect themselves from the heat between deliveries.”

“We are extremely grateful for all our partners who supported us in this innovative initiative aimed at protecting not only Snoonu bikers, but also all members from the biking community in Qatar,” added Al-Hajri.

Snoonu is the first Qatari one-stop-shop application, facilitating online shopping, lifestyle, food, grocery delivery, and third-party logistics services for start-ups and SMEs in Qatar.

The company recently announced its acquisition of popular Omani delivery platform Akeed for $10 million. This is the startup’s first purchase outside of Qatar as it pushes into the Omani market.

In addition to offering its customers a seamless service and speedy deliveries for their items, the company is a pioneer, contributing to the development of the local tech economy by encouraging innovation and revolutionising local online services.

In November 2020, Snoonu launched its own 24/7 online grocery store, offering a wide range of locally sourced products and supporting Qatar’s merchants.

Due to its phenomenal performance, Snoonu was chosen as the best entrepreneurial business by “Najah Qatari,” and awarded as one of the most funded startups in Qatar by Forbes Middle East.

Leveraging the most advanced technology to create seamless consumer experience, Snoonu has teamed up with Microsoft to migrate its services to Microsoft Azure Platform, boosting efficiency and productivity.

The company aims to become a leader in delivery services, and the first super-app in Qatar.