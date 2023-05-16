‘Smile’ sculpture unveiled at Doha Corniche

Qatari artist Ahmed Amaadheed described his latest art as a reminder to spread love and hope for a bright future.

Qatar’s latest art installation by artist Ahmed Almaadheed was unveiled on Doha’s Corniche on Monday.

The Qatari artist ‘SMILE’ sculpture was inspired by the Islamic faith and the ‘simplicity found in the earth,’ emphasising the Prophet Muhammed’s message that ‘smiling in your brother’s face is an act of charity.’

He intends the piece to have a lingering feeling ‘in the minds of the viewers as they pass around it.’

Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani commemorated the opening, commenting on the work with: “Always a pleasure to see work by our Qatari artists on display all around Qatar!”

‘Smile’ is part of a new set of art pieces like ‘Toub Toub Ya Bahar’ by Salman Al-Malek, ‘Gekrose’ by Franz West, ‘Hear We Hear’ by Suki Seokyeong Kang, and more.

Art in Qatar

Qatar underwent significant transformation to prepare for the millions of visitors that attended the FIFA World Cup last year.

Beyond sports, art played a major role in the event, turning Doha into an open art gallery with installations adorning streets, neighbourhoods, highways, and parks.

At the INTERCOM conference last week, Sheikha Al Mayassa highlighted the leadership and vision of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in supporting the development of cultural projects.

The chairperson of Qatar Museums referred to the Art Mill and Lusail museums as some of the latest examples of artistic development in Qatar.

“This is how we celebrate and support our people’s identity and heritage, we enable social development and personal growth[…]it is no surprise then that we also dedicate ourselves to the development of the creative industry in Qatar,” Sheikha Al Mayassa said.