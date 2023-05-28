Six artists represent Qatar at Tunisian art festival

The Carthage Days Festival for Contemporary Art initially launched in June 2018 as a platform to celebrate and promote plastic art, sculpture, and various art forms.

The annual Carthage Days Festival for Contemporary Art kicked off in Tunis with the presence of six Qatari artists to represent the Gulf state.

The festival, held under the slogan “Art is a Path and Colors,” proudly showcases the talents of 250 artists from 23 countries. Among the distinguished participants are six Qatari artists, who are set to leave their mark at the renowned international event.

Hanadi Al Darwish, Fatima Al Nuaimi, Mubarak Al-Thani, Mubarak Al Malik, Duha Al Sulaiti, and Ali Al Kuwari are in Tunisia to represent the vibrant Qatari art scene through their exceptional works, in collaboration with the Katara Art Center.

Six Qatari Artists Partake in Carthage Days Festival for Contemporary Art. #QNAhttps://t.co/8YIF85d23c pic.twitter.com/kEUYzXJa8p — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) May 27, 2023

Thee artists bring a unique Qatari perspective, captivating audiences with their artistic prowess throughout the festival, which will continue until May 30.

Hanadi Al Darwish, a prominent Qatari artist, expressed her excitement about participating in the festival for the second time since her involvement in the 2019 edition, reported QNA.

Al Darwish, along with her five fellow Qatari plastic artists, aims to showcase their collective artistic experiences and nurture connections with artists from across the Arab world. The festival provides a significant opportunity to enhance their artistic skills and forge meaningful collaborations.

This year’s festival theme encapsulates the diverse range of artworks and creative interpretations showcased throughout the event.

With their participation, Qatari artists bring a rich cultural tapestry to the festival, embodying the essence of the Gulf state’s artistic landscape.

From thought-provoking installations to awe-inspiring paintings, their works ignite the imagination and stimulate meaningful dialogues about contemporary art’s role in our ever-changing world.

Carthage Days Festival for Contemporary Art

The Carthage Days Festival for Contemporary Art is an annual international event that celebrates the works of artists from various countries.

Established in 2018, the festival aims to promote artistic expression and cultural exchange through exhibitions, installations, and performances.

With each edition, the festival attracts a diverse range of artists and audiences, creating a dynamic and vibrant artistic environment that fosters dialogue and appreciation for contemporary art.