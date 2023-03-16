Singapore pushes Qatar to second place in ‘World Best Airport’ title

Hamad International Airport earns the best airport in the Middle East award for the sixth consecutive year.

Changi Airport in Singapore has reclaimed the title of greatest airport in the world after Qatar held it for two years, during the peak of pandemic travel restrictions.

At the 2023 Skytrax World Airport Awards, the Asian hub pushed Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport taking third.

While Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the highest ranked North American airport, languishing in 18th position, an improvement from 27th place previous year, Paris Charles de Gaulle was Europe’s top performance, going up one spot to fifth place.

Customer satisfaction surveys are used to decide the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Hamad International Airport

Hamad International Airport won the “Best Overall Airport in the World” title at the 19th Annual Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards, which was decided upon by readers and frequent business and upscale travelers.

The airport received the title of “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the sixth consecutive year.

The airport underwent numerous and vast changes to accommodate the country’s biggest event yet, the FIFA World Cup 2022. One such major change includes the long-awaited expansion project which was officially launched in November.

Located in the heart of the recently expanded terminal, The Orchard is a 6,000 square metre indoor tropical garden.

The 575 square metre water feature, which is an aquatic plant installed in a sustainable bio pond, serves as one of the airport’s main attractions.

Over 300 trees and more than 25,000 plants from sustainable forests all over the world are displayed in The Orchard.

Thanks to the expansion, the airport can now accommodate more than 58 million passengers.

The following phase will expand HIA’s capacity to over 75 million people and build two new concourses inside the current terminal.