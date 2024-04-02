Shura Council proposes private sector boost for Qatar’s tourism expansion

The council proposed enhancing tourism through collaboration between public and private sectors, emphasising alignment with Qatari values, support for domestic tourism, and simplified visa procedures.

Qatar’s Shura Council has called for supporting private sector ventures to establish tourism projects, emphasising the necessity for Qatar Tourism to enhance investment within the tourism industry.

At the council’s regular weekly assembly, held at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall and presided over by Speaker of the Council Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim, discussions centred on advancing the tourism economy to foster sustained growth and development.

While discussing the report, the speaker noted that tourism has evolved into a self-sustaining sector, forming a sophisticated economy where both public and private sectors collaborate to come up with a unified tourism experience.

He pointed out the country’s commitment to promoting the tourism sector to broaden national income sources, emphasising the Shura Council’s role in supporting these endeavours.

Head of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee Mohammed bin Youssef Al Mana highlighted the imperative for the tourism industry to be sustainable, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030’s economic development objectives.

Al Mana also spotlighted Qatar’s significant competitiveness in tourism and the necessity to invest in maintaining this advantage for long-term sustainability.

Following extensive deliberations, the council formulated a proposal aimed at enhancing the tourism landscape, advocating for a collaborative approach between public and private entities.

Key facets of the proposal include ensuring tourism initiatives resonate with Qatari values and traditions, supporting domestic tourism, and streamlining visa procedures to facilitate ease of travel, including entry procedures through land, air and sea ports, being a more flexible process.

The proposal called for Qatar Tourism to spearhead efforts in refining the investment environment for the tourism sector, alongside promoting annual tourism events aligned with cultural and religious values.