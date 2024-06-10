Qatar Fund for Development signs $1m deal with UN Women to advance gender equality

Qatar and UN Women signed a memorandum of understanding that focuses on women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed a $1m core contribution agreement with UN Women, in a bid to reinforce its commitment to promote empowering women and girls worldwide.

The funds will place a major impact on UN Women’s initiatives in key areas, including economic empowerment, ending violence against women, supporting women’s leadership and participation, and ensuring peace, security, and effective humanitarian action.

“This agreement with UN Women is a testament to our shared vision of a world where gender equality is a reality,” said Acting Director General of QFFD Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri.

“We believe that empowering women and girls is essential for achieving sustainable development and global peace. We are proud to support UN Women’s crucial work and contribute to building a more just and equitable world.”

UN Women Executive-Director Sima Bahous echoed this sentiment, saying that such a “monumental task” cannot be done alone.

“We need strong allies, and I am pleased to now count the Qatar Fund for Development as one of our key partners,” she said. “Together, we will tackle critical issues facing women and girls, and build resilient communities where everyone has the opportunity to realise their full potential.”

In a related development, Qatar and UN Women signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday.

This agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in empowering women and promoting their rights, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

It also underscores the significance of women’s involvement in economic and social spheres and supports the implementation of sustainable development policies and initiatives.

Moreover, the agreement aims to accelerate progress in women’s leadership, innovation, and technological advancement.