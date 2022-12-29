Shift in attitude: Majority say likely to use metro following World Cup experience

Millions used the metro system during the World Cup.

The metro quickly became a fan favourite during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and not just because of the famous “metro man”, but also as a convenient mode of transport for millions.

Launched to the public in 2019, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks quickly became a crucial element for fans attending the event in Qatar during November and December.

Despite questions on whether it would be utilised, official figures show the metro system carried 18.2 million passengers to multiple stadiums and other World Cup-related sites across Qatar.

While fans who have returned home to their respective countries have posted nostalgically about their time on the clean and prompt system, passengers living in Qatar say they may now include the metro into their daily commutes.

In response to a Doha News Instagram poll, 81% of respondents said they used the metro system during the World Cup, with a whopping 94% saying they had a positive overall experience.

Responding to a question on whether they will be more likely to use the metro to get around Qatar,

Some 89% said they wold be more likely to use the metro to get arund Qatar now that the’ve had the chance to experience it, though 11% said no – opting instead to stick to their private vehicles.

“Metro was the crutch in the WC tbh [to be honest]. Imagine the traffic and congestion we would have had to deal with!” one Doha News follower said on Instagram.

Another said that they will be “definitely using it on a daily basis”.

The metro was free to use for all Hayya card holders throughout the entirety of the World Cup – quickly becoming a popular mode of transport for million attempting to catch multiple games on the same day.

However, despite the positive feedback, Doha News readers pointed to one common flaw.

“Loved the metro, clean and reliable but depending where you live it would be nice to have more buses to connect people. I lived on Al Jazeera st and while I had 2 metros a short walk away, the walk is not very nice- holes in road,” the follower said.

Echoing the same sentiment, another Instagram follower said,“If it’s the same system as in London with a constant stream of buses to and from the metro, why not? At the moment there are no bus stops around residential areas so of course not many will use metros.”

The Doha Metro alone carried out more than 79,000 trips, successfully exceeding a 200 million kilometers distance, Qatar Rail said last week.

Last day of #FIFAWorldCup and Qatar national day event and the metro / transport system is in total chaos rn. I hope everyone is safe 🥲 pic.twitter.com/hGfThSBEkC — Mohd Sarajan (@mohdsarj1) December 18, 2022

At least 400,000 passengers used the Msheireb station on a daily basis, given that it connects all three metro lines. Fans excited for the FIFA Fan Festival also used the Al Bidda Station, which received up to 150,000 passengers throughout the World Cup.

Combined, the Al Bidda, West Bay Qatar Energy, DECC, Souq Waqif and Msheireb witnessed a daily average of 870,000 travellers.

Meanwhile, Lusail QNB Station was the most popular among fans, as it carried thousands to the new and vibrant Lusail Boulevard as well as the biggest World Cup stadium where nearly 90,000 attended some of the most intense matches, including the final.