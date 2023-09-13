Sheikha Moza talks education with the UN’s Secretary-General in New York

Qatar has been a strong advocate for the protection of education in conflict zones, making it a top priority and matter of great concern.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and UN Sustainable Development Goal Advocate, met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York to discuss joint efforts to ensure access to education for children and young people in conflict-affected areas.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the collaborative efforts of EAA and the UN to provide access to education in conflict zones.

Qatar has long recognised the critical importance of education in such areas and has led the way in advocating for the right to education in emergency situations.

In 2010, the State of Qatar, with the guidance of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and the support of Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, introduced a resolution on “The Right to Education in Emergency Situations” at the UN General Assembly.

The pioneering resolution paved the way for the international community to recognise education as a fundamental human right, particularly for children living in conflict zones.

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the groundbreaking resolution, which asserts the right to access education during crises and conflicts, obliges states to protect civilians, including teachers, students, and educational facilities, and underscores the critical role of education as an element of humanitarian assistance and response.

Qatar also spearheaded the initiative to adopt the “International Day to Protect Education from Attack”, which is marked every year on September 9.

The proposal was presented by Qatar to the UN General Assembly, after which it was unanimously adopted in May 2020.

As part of their dedication to education, the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) recently pledged $20 million to support the United Nations’ Education Cannot Wait (ECW) initiative.

The contribution will go towards assisting children who have been deprived of education due to crises in their home nations.