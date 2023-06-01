Qatar’s Sheikha Moza attends royal wedding in Jordan

Notably, the wedding is seen as a marriage between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser attended the Jordanian royal wedding in the capital Amman on Thursday, where hundreds of guests gathered to witness the lavish ceremony.

The mother of the Qatari ruler was spotted dressed in a black and pink dress as she entered the royal palace where she was welcomed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Hundreds of royals, leaders and diplomats are in Amman for the wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Rajwa Khaled Al Saif.

Some of the attendees include the UK’s Prince of Wales, William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and the wife of Egyptian President Entissar Amer are also among the names on the guest list.

Preparations for the historic event have propped up across Amman in the weeks leading up to the wedding, with regional artists preparing and dedicating songs for the occasion.

The marriage ceremony began at Zahran Palace in Amman, where Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania got married in 1993.

As part of Hashemite tradition, a royal procession is then held to the Husseiniya Palace, where the dinner reception is held.

The wedding between the Jordanian prince and Saudi national, Rajwa, is seen as a major moment for relations between the two countries.

The young couple got engaged in a simple but elegant ceremony in Saudi Arabia last year with the presence of Jordan’s king and queen.

The 28-year-old Jordanian crown prince, the oldest son of King Abdullah, graduated from Georgetown University in international history in 2016 and from the British Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in 2017.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Rajwa is a Saudi architect and the youngest out of four children. Her father, Khalid, is the founder of El Seif Engineering Contracting, the company behind Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower and other key buildings in the region.

Last month, the Jordanian prince revealed that he met Rajwa “through an old friend from school”.

“I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa,” he told Tawasol: Dialogue on Reality and Aspirations, a ​​forum held by the Crown Prince Foundation.

The prince’s wedding comes just months after Jordan celebrated another royal occasion.

In March, King Abdullah’s oldest daughter, 27-year-old Princess Iman, married Greek Financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.