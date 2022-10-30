Sheikh Tamim appoints deputy amir as QatarEnergy chairperson

The latest shuffle came as part of the decision to restructure Board of Directors.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani as the chairperson of QatarEnergy, the Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday.

Under the company’s reshuffle, CEO and current Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi will serve as the company’s vice chairperson and managing director.

In 2018, Sheikh Tamim appointed the deputy amir as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of QatarEnergy, then-known as Qatar Petroleum.

“The decision stipulated that the term of the board membership shall be four years.

The decision is effective from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette,” said Qatar’s state news agency.

Sheikh Abdullah holds various positions in key entities in Qatar, including the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs where he is the vice chairman. The deputy amir is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Bin Thani Social Welfare Foundation.

The Qatari official was also the Chief of the Amiri Diwan from 20 December 2011 to 10 November 2014.

Al-Kaabi’s career life

Between 1991 and 2006, Al-Kaabi joined QatarEnergy’s Reservoir and Field Development Department. At the time, he became the Manager of Gas Development, a role that made him responsible for the management and development of the North Field.

He later served as the Director of QatarEnergy’s Oil and Gas Ventures Directorate between 2006 and 2014. Al-Kaabi oversaw the country’s entire oil and gas field developments and its exploration activities.

Al-Kaabi was then appointed as the President and CEO of what was known as Qatar Petroleum in 2014, where he developed the company’s projects and global investments.

He then became Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs in 2018, at a time when the country faced an illegal air, land and sea embargo by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt.

However, Al-Kaabi was able to help the country maintain its resilience during the rift, which took place between 2017 and 2021, by exiting from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after 58 years.