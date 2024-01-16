‘Shame on those who remain complicit’: Palestine UN mission condemns Blinken’s 100-day war post ignoring Gaza massacres

Israel has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7.

The Palestinian mission at the United Nations has condemned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for failing to acknowledge over 24,000 Palestinians who have been killed during Israel’s 100-day war in Gaza.

“Shame on those who remain complicit and not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Shame on them,” the mission said on X on Monday.

Blinken’s social media post on Sunday night focused solely on the captives taken by Hamas, stating that “100 days of captivity in Gaza is far too long,” with no consideration or mention of the extensive Palestinian casualties.

100 days and not a single mention of the nearly 24,000 killed – 1/2 of which are children. Shame on those who remain complicit and not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Shame on them @POTUS @SecBlinken @USUN https://t.co/kfsA1DrzZe — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) January 15, 2024

Israel has killed 24,469 Palestinians in Gaza while injuring 60,348 others since October 7.

The White House’s statement on the war’s 100th day also omitted any mention of Palestinian casualties and the displacement of the population.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern for the captured individuals, with a focus on efforts to bring them back, blaming Hamas for failing to extend a deal: “For each of those 100 days, the hostages and their families have been at the forefront of my mind.”

Despite global calls to end the genocide in Gaza and rallies worldwide, Israel’s relentless bombardment of the enclave shows no signs of ending.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure over the captives, insists the war will “continue until victory.”

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, raising fears of a regional spillover.

Qatar has been actively striving to revive indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel and pushing for a new deal aimed at securing the release of at least 40 captives in exchange for a halt in the war on Gaza and the release of Palestinian detainees.

However, the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a southern Beirut suburb on January 2 added hurdles to the negotiation process.

In a Doha press conference last week, Qatar’s prime minister confirmed that al-Arouri’s killing had affected mediation between Hamas and Israel.

Doha and Cairo had mediated a temporary truce between November 24 and December 1 following two extensions. The pause saw the release of at least 110 Israeli and foreign captives from Gaza as well as 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons. About 132 captives remain in Gaza.

Israel has since rejected all attempts at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and persisted in its genocidal war on the Strip.

The Palestinian mission to UN’s statements come as South African lawyers prepare a lawsuit against the U.S. and the United Kingdom, accusing them of complicity in Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Prompted by South African lawyer Wikus Van Rensburg, the lawsuit aims to prosecute those complicit in Israeli crimes in civilian courts in cooperation with lawyers from the U.S. and UK.

The U.S. needs to be held responsible for endorsing the genocidal war that has lasted more than 100 days, Rensburg told Turkish news agency Anadolu.