Several agreements inked between Qatar and Nigeria during President Tinubu’s state visit

Nigeria’s president affirmed that his country is “ready for serious business” with the State of Qatar.



Qatar and Nigeria have signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Doha.



Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Tinubu witnessed the deals made within the fields of education, mining and agriculture at the Amiri Diwan.



Other deals inked to enhance mutual corporations included the agreement to establish a business council as well as the signing of an MoU between the Qatar Chamber and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce.



Other MoUs signed were within the fields of youth and sports, tourism and cooperation between the two interior ministries.



A mutual agreement was also reached within the regulation of the manpower sector.



Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and a number of Qatari ministers, such as the minister for education and higher education, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, attended the signing ceremony.



On Sunday, before the signing ceremonies, the office for the special assistant to President Tinubu reported via X that Nigeria’s leader said that his country’s skilful and talented young people will be quality partners as Qatar continues to develop.

“There is nowhere in the world where you will find a return on investment at the level of what you will see in Nigeria. A massive market of over 200 million skilled Nigerians, always industrious and ready to work. ,” president Tinubu added.

He added: “Nigeria is ready for serious business.”

For Qatar’s Amir, he has the utmost confidence in the capabilities of Nigeria’s people.

The Qatari royal said: “Everywhere in the world, [Nigerians] are known for their brilliance and hard work. We only need to ensure that this is happening inside of Nigeria rather than outside”.

Sheikh Tamim further offered insight into the Qatari model of international investment, with sustainable prosperity for future generations being at the core of decision-making.

“The investments we have made around the world have been very fruitful. This is because we take our time and study opportunities before we invest in the commonwealth of our people. It is not my money. The money we invest belongs to the future generations of Qatar,” he said.