‘Set new standards’: Germany, Hungary join global praise of Qatar 2022

German and Hungarian diplomats have joined ongoing global praise of Qatar’s “great success” of hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Germany’s Ambassador to Doha Claudius Fischbach applauded the Gulf state, saying it “set new standards”, Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Sunday. Fischbach’s comments were part of a message to Qatar’s Shura Council Speaker Hassan Al Ghanim, in which he noted the strength of Doha and Berlin’s ties.

QNA added that Fischbach stressed Germany’s support of “a policy based on dialogue and understanding which is pursued by the State of Qatar”.

Echoing the same sentiment, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban described the World Cup in Doha “as wonderful, distinguished, universal and exceptional in every way” in an interview with Al Sharq.

Orban added that Qatar managed to shield “football from slipping into the danger of political interference”.

“Unfortunately, politics is constantly trying to interfere with sports. We in the European Union are suffering from some political interference. Football is a global game that has nothing to do with politics, and whoever wants to practice politics there are thousands of means for that,” Orban said.

Describing the anti-Qatar media rhetoric, Orban said that “the malicious campaigns” against Doha’s hosting of the event “were an attempt by some to impose their ideas and cultures on others”.

Commenting on the roots of the campaign, Orban noted that they stemmed from “colonial” dimensions aimed at imposing their ideas on other countries.

“Everyone must understand that the world is different, and we must understand and appreciate this difference so that we can cooperate and work on organising joint events, as is the case in football, without seeking to impose our views on others,” he added.

The Gulf state has been praised by fans and officials globally for standing up to critics and hosting what has been widely dubbed as the “best” and the “safest” World Cup in the tournament’s history.

Qatar-Germany spat

Fischbach also highlighted the importance of mutual high-level visits between both countries, saying they “never reached such a high level and such close rapprochement” in their common history.

“His Excellency [Fischbach] stressed that the economic dynamism in the joint trade exchange between Qatar and Germany has continued without interruption, noting that there are many other opportunities to develop this dynamism,” QNA reported.

Tensions had been high between Qatar and Germany in the lead up to the World Cup.

Remarks made by Interior Minister Nancy Faesar over Doha’s hosting of the tournament, described as “against diplomatic norms and conventions” by Doha, led to the summoning of Germany’s ambassador.

However, following a trip to the Gulf state, Faeser went on to praise Qatar’s “groundbreaking reforms”.

Faeser made a second visit to Doha during the World Cup, where she was seen wearing the “One Love” armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community, after FIFA banned players from wearing it on the pitch.

The German national team covered their mouths ahead of their first game to protest FIFA’s banning of the armband.

Earlier this month, Germany’s ambassador to Qatar urged his country to reconsider its recent criticism of Doha, warning that recent comments had caused “serious harm”.