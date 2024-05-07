Selfless service by Sri Lankans in Qatar

In the heart of Qatar, Silent Volunteers, a Sri Lankan-led organisation, quietly enriches the community through humble acts of service, exemplifying the profound impact of silent charity and fostering unity amid diversity.

In the bustling heart of Qatar, a group of dedicated Sri Lankan volunteers is making headlines not for the noise they make, but for their quiet acts of generosity and commitment to the community.

Silent Volunteers, a benevolent organisation founded by the Sri Lankan community in Qatar, has been spearheading various environmental and social initiatives across the country with a humble yet impactful approach.

The organisation, known for its hands-on involvement in desert and beach cleanups as well as support for national and international events in Qatar, has recently concluded a remarkable effort during the holy month of Ramadan.

For eight consecutive days, team members distributed Iftar packs at Al Sadd Signal, not seeking recognition or applause, but driven by a clear passion for service and unity.

Mohamed Shahl, President of Silent Volunteers, shared that this tradition has been an integral part of their Ramadan activities for the last nine years.

“Our commitment is to give back to the community that has embraced us, silently supporting those in need,” Shahl expressed.

The initiative first gained wider attention when Isham Marikar, founder of Silent Volunteers, posted a video on TikTok. The clip quickly caught the eye of the Sri Lankan community living in Qatar, spreading awareness and inspiration.

Silent Volunteers also collaborate with other organisations such as Qatar Volunteers and Al Jaber Optics in their Iftar Pack distribution, multiplying their efforts to reach as many people as possible during the fasting month. This synergy not only enhances the reach of their activities but also fosters a spirit of collaboration among various groups working towards common goals.

This quiet yet powerful form of volunteering by the Sri Lankan community in Qatar underscores a significant message: true charity often speaks in silent acts of kindness. As Silent Volunteers continue their work, their actions resonate deeply within the community, building bridges of compassion and understanding across diverse groups residing in Qatar.