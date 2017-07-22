Second batch of German cows flown into Doha
All photos courtesy of Baladna on Facebook
Moooove over, Turkish milk.
The second batch of a planned 4,000 cows has arrived in Qatar this weekend, local dairy farm Baladna has announced.
The Holsteins are expected to provide much-needed relief to Qatar’s existing dairy farms, which have been overworked since the Gulf dispute began last month.
Up until the boycott, Saudi Arabia met most of Qatar’s fresh dairy needs.
But once the nation closed its borders, authorities had to quickly arrange to bring in milk and yogurt from Turkey and other countries.
Big plans
A local businessman has since announced plans to spend $8 million on importing cows to help shore up the country’s own supply of the products.
Last month, Moutaz Al Khayyat, chairman of Power International Holding, said the cows will be flown in on as many as 60 Qatar Airways flights, from Germany, Australia and the US.
So far, 330 cows have made the journey, and some have even already given birth to calfs.
The animals’ milk is being processed at a farm some 50km north of Doha.
Al Khayyat said he eventually hopes his farm will meet one-third of Qatar’s demand for fresh dairy products.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.