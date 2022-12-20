Saudi Arabia’s King and Crown Prince congratulate Qatar for successful World Cup

The World Cup came to an end on December 18, 2022, after Argentina claimed its trophy.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Qatar for successfully hosting the first-ever Arab FIFA World Cup 2022, which ended on Sunday.

“We are pleased… to send to Your Highness our sincere congratulations and best wishes for further achievements,” King Salman sent Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a cable, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a separate cable, the neighbouring country’s king also wished the people of Qatar and its residents safety and prosperity.

“I am pleased to express to Your Highness my sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and for the brotherly people of the State of Qatar steady progress and prosperity,” he said.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been working on strengthening ties ever since the three-year dispute ended in 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, flew into Doha to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup, which saw both leaders exchanging warm handshakes and celebrations.

Thousands of Saudi fans have crossed the borders to cheer for their team during the tournament, which played a huge factor in the green falcons beating now-World-Cup-winners Argentina 2-1, in its first Group C game.

The opening ceremony also witnessed the meeting of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, after long-disturbed relations.

The World Cup, which finished on Sunday with an Argentina vs. France finale, was held for the first time in the Middle East in Qatar.

The month-long football tournament came to an end with celebrations after Argentina secured the cup for the third time in its history.