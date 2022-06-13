Saudi Arabia rules western pilgrims must book Hajj through ‘lottery’ system

Saudi officials are advising hopeful pilgrims who bought their Hajj deals and packages through various individual travel companies to request a refund for their deposits and payments

Western expats living in Qatar often return to their home countries to join tour operators before travel to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

However, a mere three weeks prior to Hajj this year, Saudi Arabia has declared that western Muslim pilgrims who want to take part in Hajj must apply through a government website, in a move that effectively eliminates the role of travel agents.

This year, hopeful pilgrims and tour operators in the west have been left in limbo due to a lack of clarity from Saudi authorities over the number of allotments for the trip.

However, this week, the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj confirmed that worshippers from “Europe, America and Australia” must apply for their space via the government’s Motawif website.

Those selected would be chosen through a “automated lottery” mechanism, after which they would be able to schedule and pay for their transportation and accommodations directly with the Saudi government.

Riyadh’s move marks a significant shift in policy, effectively ending the decades-old practise of registering, booking, and paying for Hajj packages, accommodations, and permits through recognised travel firms.

Western pilgrims will be offered three different packages: Silver, Gold, and Platinum, according to the official Hajj website, Motawif.

Silver starts at $5,986 and provides “the basics for a comfortable, convenient Hajj,” while Gold costs $6,296 and Platinum costs $9,768.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings and is regarded a religious requirement for any Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the trip.

The latest decision comes after the global Covid-19 pandemic struck global travel plans, including the pilgrimage, forcing the kingdom to briefly suspend Hajj.

Authorities later reduced the number of participants significantly.

The move also comes as the kingdom attempts to centralise all travel and tourist operations by pushing for the usage of its designated websites, internet domains, and digital systems.

Saudi officials are advising hopeful pilgrims who bought their Hajj deals and packages through various individual travel companies to request a refund for their deposits and payments, many of which had been in the works during the pandemic.

Prices for Hajj packages had also risen dramatically by at least hundreds of dollars prior to the kingdom’s decision.

Western muslims react

The Muslim community in the west who will be affected by the short-noticed decision took to social media to express their frustration, many of whom denouncing the move.

I can’t stop thinking about the hajj situation man imagine saving up all that money for years for then to have it delayed for over 2 years to then be told you have to reapply through a LOTTERY system — . (@suissechocoo) June 7, 2022

Imagine waiting your entire life to go to hajj, only for Saudi to turn it into a lottery and charge so much money that it is unaffordable. https://t.co/yMU4vhAdoV — Laura 𓆸🍉 (@yallayalaura) June 11, 2022

Islam: gambling is haram



Saudis: we've made hajj a lottery — ek pun ka jeena (@maulanaglumi) June 10, 2022

However, some users were also quick to point out that the lottery system is not new, and is definitely not unique to western countries.