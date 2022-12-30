Sanchez bows out as Qatar head coach after ‘mutual decision’: QFA

The decision came after Qatar’s Al-Annabi made an early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 – its first appearance at the tournament as host nation.

Qatar’s footballing body will no not renew the contract of head coach Felix Sánchez, QFA said in a statement, noting it was a mutual decision.

“QFA and Mr. Felix Sanchez have decided together not to extend into a new contract,” the statement, titled ‘Thank You Sánchez’ said.

“After his contract finishes on December 31st, both coach Felix and the QFA have jointly decided this is a good moment to begin a new chapter,” the statement added.

QFA President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani: “Felix has been not only our coach, but alsoour friend. The football family of Qatar will always be grateful for the success he has brought to Qatar football over the years. Coach Felix will always have a special place with us and we hope he always thinks of Qatar as his home”.

Sanchez has held his position since 2017 and led the team to a historic Asian Cup win in 2019.

Qatar lost all three matches, playing against Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. The team became the first host nation to become the first team to exit the tournament.

Addressing the exit, Sanchez said he is now looking for new opportunities.

“The past 5.5 years with Qatar’s senior national team have been a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“I can only thank the QFA, Sheikh Hamad the president and the country’s leaders for the trust and support during a period in which we achieved a lot together.

“Qatar, its people and its football will always be in my heart. Now is a good time to let others take on the responsibility of the team and for me to explore new challenges”.

The QFA confirmed it would decide on a replacement to lead the next phase of the national team shortly.