Saipem secures $4bn offshore EPC contract from QatarEnergy

The offshore EPC contract aims to boost production at the North Field, an offshore natural gas field located off Qatar’s northeastern coast.

Italian energy engineering firm Saipem has secured a $4bn offshore contract with QatarEnergy, a global leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract, part of the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Program, will support the expansion of QatarEnergy’s North Field.

Located off Qatar’s northeastern coast, the North Field is one of the largest natural gas fields in the world.

This project is key to Qatar’s broader plan to increase its LNG output to 142 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030, up from the current 77 mtpa.

The expansion will further solidify Qatar’s position as one of the top LNG suppliers globally.

Saipem’s role in the project includes the installation of six offshore platforms, along with more than 100 kilometres of subsea pipelines, composite cables, and fibre optic cables.

In addition to its work in Qatar, Saipem also secured two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, valued at a combined $1bn. These contracts are part of a long-term agreement with oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Saipem, a global leader in energy infrastructure, has been consistently expanding its footprint in major energy projects worldwide.

With a fleet of 21 construction vessels, several fabrication yards, and an emphasis on sustainable engineering solutions, the company is well-positioned to support the energy transition.