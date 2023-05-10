Rumours about Nawal El Kuwaitia concert in Qatar ‘false’

Qatari authorities have ramped up efforts to organise large-scale events in recent months as part of a wider plan to boost tourism in the country.

Qatar Calendar, Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways have warned about news regarding an alleged concert by popular singer, Nawal El Kuwaitia, describing it as fake.

“Please be informed that the circulation of news regarding a concert featuring Nawal El Kuwaitia on May 17 is fake,” the statements read.

It is unclear which entity published the false information, however it comes after Nawal performed at a concert at in Doha’s Al Shaqab on March 3.

Qatari authorities have ramped up efforts to organise large-scale events in recent months as part of a wider plan to boost tourism in the country.

Last month, QT hosted a range of concerts to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, drawing in hundreds of fans to watch A-list Arab singers including Balqees, Najwa Karam and Tamer Hosny.

Who is Nawal?

Nawal is a musical icon in the Middle East and is known as Shaikhat Al Tarab (The Queen of Classic Music) and Qaitharat Al Khaleej (Harp of Khaliji Song).

Nawal has been in the music industry since 1985 and has released several hit albums such as “Hayati Roh” and “Khalijiya Oyouni”.

Her music genre mainly focuses on traditional Arabic music, particularly Gulf and Khaliji music.

She has contributed to the evolution of Arabic music by blending traditional Arabic music with modern styles, such as pop and rock, which has made her music more appealing to younger generations.

Her music is not only popular in the Middle East but also worldwide, particularly in the Arab diaspora.

Nawal has also made appearances in various Arabic TV dramas, such as “Bint Al-Shalabiya” and “Ayamna El Helwa”.