Ronaldo kicks off his first World Cup training session in Qatar

This will be the fifth and possibly final World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived in Doha following his public dispute with Manchester United last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo took part in his first World Cup training session in Qatar following a bout with gastroenteritis, as Portugal prepares for their opening match against Ghana.

Ronaldo returned to training with Portugal on Saturday, the team’s first training session since arriving in Doha late on Friday.

Group H’s Portugal plays Ghana on Thursday, Uruguay on November 28, and South Korea on December 2.

As he nears his fifth World Cup appearance, Ronaldo may be making his final one as the Portuguese captain has frequently expressed a desire to retire in recent years.

The Manchester United forward’s arrival in Doha comes at a time when his club’s future also seems uncertain. Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by the Old Trafford Club and that he had no respect for head coach Erik ten Hag during an interview with Piers Morgan last week.

In the interview, Ronaldo claimed that the club’s owners, the Glazers, “don’t care” in a professional or athletic sense. They are indifferent and that he never exchanged words with them.

The comments have not received a direct response from Manchester United, but the club is reportedly looking into legal options that would allow it to release the star forward early.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

The national team of Portugal achieved its best World Cup result in 1966, placing third in England. Since finishing fourth at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, they have not advanced past the quarterfinals.

Bernardo Silva, a midfielder for Portugal, dismissed rumours that the situation had become a distraction for the team.