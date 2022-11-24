Ronaldo breaks FIFA history as Portugal defeats Ghana 3-2 in opener 

Ronaldo becomes the first player to score in five different World Cup tournaments

At age 37, Cristiano Ronaldo proved age is just a number as his Portugal side defeated Ghana 3-2 in a tight World Cup opener.

Held in Doha’s Stadium 974, Portgual owned the field as they possessed the ball for most of the game at the beginning of the half.

Creating several clear-cut opportunities for their captain Ronaldo, Portugal held 73% of possession.

Despite the lack of attack, The Black Stars held an upright defense against the Portgeuse strikers.

In the 31st minute, Ronaldo appeared to break history by scoring in the net with an assist from his teammate Bruno Fernandes.

However, the goal was overturned as Ronaldo ended up fouling Daniel Amartey on the way for his shot.

Minutes before halftime, tons of opportunities opened for the Portuguese attack as Ghana’s defense appeared absent.

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus would receive the first yellow of the match, after fouling defender Ruben Dias.

As halftime clocked, it was clear that Ghana would need to reorganize its strategy, as 70 percent of the ball and two shots on target were given to Portugal.

History made

A scary moment for Ronaldo’s squad arose as Mohammed Kudu ran towards the box, striking in a missed far-right shot in the 55th minute.

Yet the African momentum would be cut down as Ronaldo was awarded a penalty as Mohammed Salisu brought down the superstar footballer.

All eyes were on the football star as he shot the ball into the net, becoming the first player to score in five World Cups.

Qatar’s arena would witness the legendary moment with Ghana scrambling to make an equalizer.

Goalscorer Andre Ayew would make his family and country proud as sought past Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa.

Joao Felix would bring the game closer to the Portuguese as he nailed in a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the center of the goal.

Bruno Fernandes delivered a terrific pass to Felix as the game had fewer than 20 minutes left.

Rafael Leao was substituted on, proving his worth as he hit the net to bring the score to 3-1.

Yet the Black Stars made the game competitive once again, with Osman Bukari headed in the ball to the top right corner.

Several attacks were made from both sides, yet the game concluded with Ronaldo coming up on top with Portgual.