Qatar, OCHA engage in ‘high-level strategic dialogue’ on Qatari response to intl crises

Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater highlights Qatar’s proactive global response to crises, emphasising partnerships with the UN and initiatives aiding Gaza and Sudan, during a high-level meeting with OCHA.



Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater underscored her country’s proactive measures to respond to global crises during a high-level dialogue with United Nations officials.



On Sunday, in light of humanitarian strife in Gaza, Sudan, Afghanistan and beyond, Al Khater described Qatar’s partnership with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) as a “valuable partnership,” and stressed the need for continual improvement to respond to priority country’s needs.

In her opening remarks, she highlighted Qatar’s unwavering commitment to supporting civilians of the world caught up in conflict.



“We have recently established an air bridge of humanitarian aid assistance to the Gaza Strip, and Sudan – demonstrating our unwavering commitment to relieve the plight of those affected by conflict,” she said.



Specifically in Gaza, she added that Qatar’s role is “crucial” in ensuring humanitarian and medical support, as well as shelter to Palestinian civilians amid Israel’s indiscriminate war.



On May 7, Qatar Charity (QC) confirmed that it will continue to distribute much-needed assistance to the enclave. This includes hot meals and flour and non-food assistance, such as tents, blankets, clothing and health and sanitation supplies.



“The difficult conditions that our brothers in Gaza are experiencing require us to redouble our efforts to meet the great shortage of essential living needs and the services they need, and to urge charitable people to continue providing support to them and alleviating their worsening humanitarian suffering,” said Mana Al Ansari, QC’s Director of the Emergency and Relief Department.



During Sunday’s dialogue, Al Khater added that Qatar has launched an initiative to treat 1,500 injured Palestinians from Gaza as well as sponsor 3,000 children made orphans by Israel’s indiscriminate onslaught.



The latest update from UN OCHA on the crises in Gaza cites figures from the Gaza Health Ministry which reports that over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7 and a further 79,261 people have been rendered injured.



Al Khater also discussed Qatar’s efforts in Sudan. She said that an air bridge was established at the beginning of the crisis, which has now surpassed one year.



As part of the Qatari Air Bridge initiative, 2,000 Sudanese residents of Qatar have been evacuated to safety.



In April 2023, fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over who would lead the East African nation’s democratic transition. This has since forcibly internally and externally displaced at least 8,762,233 people.



At Sunday’s dialogue, the session concluded with the signing of five agreements with the Education Above All Foundation, Qatar Airways, Qatar Charity and the Qatar Fund for Development.

On the sidelines of @UNOCHA High-level Strategic Dialogue, Qatar Fund for Development signed two agreements to bolster addressing humanitarian needs worldwide. pic.twitter.com/2D8rvCQSym — Qatar Fund For Development صندوق قطر للتنمية (@qatar_fund) May 19, 2024

In an X post, Martin Griffiths, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that not only is Qatar a principled partner for UN OCHA, but also for people in need.



“I am honoured to have signed multiple agreements with our partners in Doha, which will ensure the humanitarian system is better prepared to address crises,” he added.