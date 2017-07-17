Report: UAE behind Qatar hack that kicked off Gulf dispute
UAE authorities were the ones responsible for hacking Qatar’s official news agency and social media channels in May, US intelligence officials have reportedly said.
The fallout of the hacking incident, in which offensive comments were attributed to Qatar’s Emir, kicked off the current Gulf dispute.
For its part, the Emirates has denied any involvement in the hack.
But speaking to the Washington Post over the weekend, unnamed US officials said newly analyzed information showed senior members of the UAE government had discussed a plan and its implementation.
It remains unclear whether the UAE carried out the hack itself, or paid for them to occur, the Post added.
Previously, the FBI suggested that Russia was involved in the attacks.
UAE denies report
Responding to the allegations yesterday, the UAE ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba dismissed the report as “false.”
He added, “What is true is Qatar’s behavior. Funding, supporting and enabling extremists from the Taliban to Hamas and Qaddafi. Inciting violence, encouraging radicalization and undermining the stability of its neighbors.”
Qatar has not officially commented on the findings yet.
But the Post said when asked, officials reiterated a statement from their attorney general.
Last month, Ali Bin Fetais al-Marri said “Qatar has evidence that certain iPhones originating from countries laying siege to Qatar were used in the hack.”
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.