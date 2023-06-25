Regional leaders congratulate Qatar’s Amir Tamim for ‘transformative’ decade-long rule

Since 2013, Qatar’s perseverance, sovereignty and commitment to its deep-rooted cultural values were both exhibited domestically and internationally.

Leaders from around the region have sent messages of congratulations to Qatar to mark the ten-years since Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani assumed power.

On 25 June 2013, Qatar’s Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani officially handed over the country’s leadership to Sheikh Tamim, marking the start of a transformative chapter for the Gulf state.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud both congratulated Sheikh Tamim, the Saudi press agency reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated the Qatari leader while “applauding the development” that has rolled out across Qatar under Sheikh Tamim in the last decade.

“The Amir applauded the development Qatar had seen during the rule of Sheikh Tamim, also hailing the strong historic ties between Kuwait and Qatar. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad also wished Sheikh Tamim a long healthy life and more development for Qatar,” Kuwait’s news agency reported.

Separately, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a similar message to Qatar’s leader amid the warming of ties between both countries following the 2017 GCC political crisis.

“The King wished the amir abundant health and the people of Qatar further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership[…]the King affirmed Bahrain’s keenness to continue to deepen these distinguished ties between Bahrain and Qatar and its strategic partnership that unites them, to achieve the aspirations of the two people,” Bahrain’s news agency reported.

Echoing King Hamad, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa sent a separate message to Sheikh Tamim.

In the message, Prince Salman “wished further progress and prosperity to the people of Qatar” under Sheikh Tamim’s leadership while commending the past decade’s “wide-ranging achievements”.

“His Royal Highness highlighted the strong relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Qatar, affirming Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening bilateral strategic relations, to meet the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples,” the message added, as quoted by Manama’s state news agency.

Over in the United Arab Emirates, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated Sheikh Tamim.

The UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent a message of congratulations.

Meanwhile, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik wished Sheikh Tamim “abundant health, contentment and a long life”.

‘Transformative’ decade

Qatar has undergone major transformations over the past decade despite facing various challenges, including the 2017 blockade, the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as becoming the first Arab and Muslim nation to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar’s remarkable growth over the past decade has transcended its geographically small size and global barriers. In recent years, Doha has become a champion of diplomacy through its various mediation and conflict resolution efforts.

Speaking to Doha News, Shaikha Al-Marri, Qatari Former youth advisor for the office of the minister of sports and youth, described the past 10 years as a “new journey” for her home country.

“Qatar, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, embarked on a new journey of economic, social, cultural, and sporting development in various fields, until the country’s name was cited in all international forums as a model of growth and development,” Al-Marri virtually told Doha News.