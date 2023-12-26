Red Crescent Khan Younis HQ hit in Israeli strike, several injured

This comes as part of Israel’s ongoing shelling of the besieged enclave.



The upper floors of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s

(PRCS) headquarters in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis have been hit in an Israeli airstrike.



In a news update via X on Tuesday, the PRCS said that several internally displaced persons sheltering at the centre were injured in the attack.

🚨 Urgent: Artillery shelling targets the upper floors of the PRCS headquarters in #KhanYounis, causing several injuries among the displaced individuals, as thousands of IDPs are sheltering in the building.#Gaza#NotATarget ❌ pic.twitter.com/zCHyva5Pu7 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 26, 2023

Speaking to Palestine’s Wafa News Agency on Tuesday, a PRCS spokesperson said that the NGO is struggling to cope with tending to those wounded amid dire shortages of medical supplies and fuel.



Wafa’s report added that there has been an increase in Palestinian medical personnel at the society disappearing after being arrested by Israeli forces.



On Tuesday, ten civilians were killed in Khan Younis when Israeli forces bombed a residential home, Wafa added.

According to Al Jazeera, thousands of displaced Palestinians have been sheltering at the PRCS’s Khan Younis headquarters since Israel’s renewed onslaught on the besieged enclave began on October 7.



However, the number of people seeking shelter in such centres has recently risen sharply as Israeli shelling has, according to the World Health Organisation’s Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “decimated” much of Gaza’s infrastructure, including its healthcare facilities.

Israel's widespread destruction in #Palestine can only be described as ‘#domicide’.



Discover the meaning of the word, and whether #Israel can face trial over it. pic.twitter.com/Oo2g5ynucy — Doha News (@dohanews) December 20, 2023

In a Reuters report on Thursday, Dr Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO’s representative in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, said that Israel’s ground and aerial offensives have left northern Gaza with “no functional hospitals”.



Latest figures published on Saturday by human rights watchdog Euro-Med Monitor estimate that Israel has targeted at least 131 health facilities in Gaza.

