Red Bull Neymar Jr´s Five World Final to kick off at Education City

The global champions of the tournament will get the chance to play against Neymar Jr himself.

A total of 57 teams from 34 countries have qualified for the action-packed five-a-side Red Bull Neymar Jr´s Five World Final in Doha, where Neymar Jr will then face the two World Champions from both the mixed and women’s categories.

For the first time ever, five-a-side footballers from all over the world are gearing up for the World Final, which will kick off tonight in Qatar and conclude tomorrow.

The winning teams will play a match against the Brazilian superstar, who will be in attendance, and a hand-picked group of world-class teammates.

The special World Finals will be held at Qatar Foundation’s Education City. The cutting-edge Ceremonial Court will be turned into numerous five-a-side championship courts, inspired by urban architecture.

The World Final will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV at 7:30 p.m. Doha time.

Five-a-side football is a type of mini-football in which each team has five players on the field. A smaller pitch, smaller goals, and a shorter game duration are among the other distinctions from traditional football.

There are no goalkeepers, and every time a team scores, the opposition lose a player. Matches last for 10 minutes, or until one team loses all five players.

This year’s edition is set to be the biggest one yet and is expected to bring together teams that progressed through their local qualifiers to become national champions in 2021 and 2022.

More than 50 teams from 34 nations will face off in the mixed and women’s categories, and for the first time ever there’s the potential for ‘derby’ matches, where two teams from the same country could go head-to-head against each other.

The National Champions from 2021 and 2022 will represent Qatar. In the group stages, the four teams will face the World’s National Champions on home turf.

A trio of Jr’s Global Five teams from the previous three years will join the national winners, each comprised of seven players who won their spot in the World Final by impressing Neymar Jr with their stunts and skills on social media.

The action kicks off in Doha on Monday with the group stage, followed by the knockout rounds tomorrow, where Neymar Jr will crown two new mixed and women’s winners personally.

The Brazilian football star landed in Qatar last week as a part of Paris Saint-Germain’s tour of the World Cup hosting country.

The PSG forward has recently backed Brazil in winning the 2022 FIFA tournament. He stated in an interview that he would give his life to see them win.

Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2022.