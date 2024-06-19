Record heat poses life-threatening risks for athletes at Paris Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics was the hottest on record, yet Paris 2024 could exceed this, posing potentially deadly challenges for athletes.

A new report has warned that the dangers posed by extreme temperatures at the upcoming Paris Olympics must be addressed immediately to prevent the collapse or even the death of athletes during competitions.

“The next Olympics in Paris is now upon us, and notable cases of extreme heat undermining the health and enjoyment of sporting spectacles have only increased in the intervening years,” the “Rings of Fire: Heat Risks at the 2024 Paris Olympics” report said.

The report, compiled by the British Association for Sustainable Sport and Frontrunners, is backed by academics at Britain’s University of Portsmouth. It is also endorsed by 11 Olympians who expressed concerns that conditions in Paris could surpass those experienced during the 2021 Games in Tokyo.

It featured athlete testimonies from tennis star Daniil Medvedev, Indian triathlete Pragnya Mohan, and USA Olympian and 2019 Outdoor USA Champion Sam Mattis. Together, they voiced concerns about the impact of extreme heat on athletic performance and the fear of heat-related fatalities.

During the Tokyo Olympics, “competitors vomited and fainted at finish lines, wheelchairs were deployed to carry athletes away from sun-scorched arenas, and the fear of dying on court was even raised mid-match by the Tokyo Games’ No 2 seeded tennis player Daniil Medvedev,” the report said.

According to Mattis, athletes dying from heat strike in the United States is “not new”.

“As extreme heat events become more commonplace, and the stakes remain unchanged for athletes (perform or go broke), it seems likely that it will happen again,” he said.

Mohan, India’s highest-ranked triathlete ever, described the “scary” and potentially fatal dangers of extreme heat, explaining how it makes her feel like her body is shutting down. She also noted that she is unable to train in her home country due to the oppressive heat.

According to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, 2023 was the hottest year on record. Experts at Copernicus stated that 2024 has continued this trend, with April being globally warmer than any previous April on record.

The Paris Olympic Games will start on July 26 and end on August 11.

The French capital has experienced a series of record heatwaves in recent years.

According to public health data, more than 5,000 people died in France during last year’s summer when temperatures exceeded 40C in some parts of the country.

The Rings of Fire report highlighted the deadly heatwave in France in 2003, which killed more than 14,000 people, and the subsequent years of record-breaking temperatures exceeding 42C.

The report also urged organisers of international competitions, such as the Olympic Games or the FIFA World Cup, to rethink their scheduling.

It further emphasised the need for enhanced rehydration and cooling plans for athletes and spectators to mitigate the risk of heat stroke.

Organisers of Paris 2024 say they have built flexibility into their schedules, allowing them to reschedule events like the marathon or triathlon to avoid peak midday heat.

However, much of the competitions will be hosted in temporary stands that lack shade, and the athletes’ village has been built without air conditioning to reduce the tournament’s carbon footprint.