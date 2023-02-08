Real Madrid to face Saudi’s Al Hilal at FIFA Club World Cup final showdown

Al Hilal beats Flamingo 3-2 while Madrid beats Al Ahly 4-1 at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Hilal advanced to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday after beating favourites Brazilian Flamengo in a cagey match in Morocco.

Two penalties from Salem Al Dawsari and a close-range strike from Luciano Vietto secured the fate of both teams at the tournament.

Al Dawsari’s perfectly placed spot-kick gave Al Hilal the lead in the first minutes of the match after Matheuzinho tripped Vietto inside the left half of the box.

Pedro equalised for Flamengo with a close-range strike in the 20th minute. Still, Al Hilal regained the lead just before halftime as Al Dawsari again converted from the spot, with Gerson sent off for a second booking after stomping on Vietto in the penalty area.

With Flamengo reduced to 10 men for the entire second half, Al Hilal controlled the tempo and eventually scored the third. Al Dawsari returned the favour to Vietto, putting the ball on a plate for the Argentinian to score with a point-blank strike.

Pedro’s close-range range effort in added time was too little too late for Flamengo, which became only the sixth Copa Libertadores champions not to advance to the final.

Real Madrid vs Al Ahly

Shortly after Real Madrid joined the Asian champions after beating Al Ahly 4-1 in the second semi-final of the tournament.

The game had a couple of early half chances through Rodrygo – who hit the post – and Vinicius, before the Brazilian pounced on an error to put Madrid ahead with a chip.

Al Ahly had given Madrid a game, with forward Sherif coming close and El Shahat also having an effort saved.

But Madrid would increase gears as Modric, given space to run in midfield, plays in Rodrygo whose effort is saved – but it runs out to Valverde, who just needed to shuffle the ball away from a couple of defenders and slot home.

But Al Ahly got a vital chance when Camavinga brought down El Shahat for a penalty giveaway. Maaloul tucked his spot-kick away with composure, slotting to his left as he sent Lunin in the opposite direction.

This goal wouldn’t prove to be enough. Madrid got a penalty after Vinicius went down with the box the result of which was a weak shot by Modric and a strong save by El Shenawy.

Stoppage time would see a high-tempo Madrid taking better chances.

Ceballos played the ball into Rodrygo in the box. Rodrygo returned it to Ceballos, who dribbled and dragged away Al Ahly defenders with him, before a sumptuous back-heel into the path of the winger. Rodrygo, who only has the keeper to beat, took his time before lifting it over El Shenawy.

A few minutes later, Sergio Arribas, who has only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds after replacing Vinicius Jr, scored Real’s fourth of the night.

A Real Madrid free-kick isn’t cleared and it lands at the feet of Arribas in the box, who controlled before drilling a lovely effort into the bottom corner.

Real continued their quest as the competition’s most successful team, having lifted the trophy on four occasions and with a possible fifth coming their way this Saturday.

It is Al Hilal vs Real Madrid for the FIFA Club World Cup finals.