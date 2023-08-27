Real Madrid puts to bed rumours on last minute swoop for Mbappe

The doors of Santiago Bernabeu are closed for Kylian Mbappe, with the footballer to remain with PSG this summer.

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti has stated that his squad is full and has ruled out signing Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes next week.

Ancelotti shut down any possibilities that the 24-year-old Frenchman would end up on his squad after months of speculation on his fate at at Paris Saint-Germain.

“No, I rule it out 100 percent. I think our squad is closed, and our players are thinking about our season,” Ancelotti said in a press conference on Thursday.

“Someone may change their mind, but I am not afraid of that,” the Italian coach added.

Madrid, which has inked the talents of Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Fran Garcia, Brahim Díaz, and Arda Guler, appears not to have any rationale to sign Mbappe after months of reports linking the two parties together.

Just this month, there was once again discussion about Madrid making a late swoop for Mbappe for an estimated €120 million.

Moreover, the report by the German newspaper BILD suggested that the need for Mbappe was vital as Madrid needed a replacement for famed legend Karim Benzema, who left the club for Saudi Arabia.

However, Brazil’s Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo appear to be the main men on the attacking end of the fieldfor this season.

PSG without the stars

Mbappe, who has been reintegrated into the PSG squad after being left out of their summer tour, will stay in Paris without renewing his current deal, which expires in June 2024.

Since rejoining the team, Mbappe has returned to scoring goals and has been praised for his performance alongside Ousmane Dembele, notably during the capital club’s 3-1 Saturday win.

“All coaches want top players like Kylian and Ousmane,” Coach Luis Enrique told Culture PSG.

“It’s thanks to them, but also thanks to Asensio, Warren [Zaire-Emery], Marquinhos, Vitinha, [Milan] Skriniar, of all. We are a team with big goals.”

Paris Saint-Germain saw two notable exits this summer, including the departures of Lionel Messi to the United States and Neymar Jr to Saudi Arabia.

🚨🗣️| @Co_Ultras_Paris banner regarding Neymar’s departure: “Neymar: finally rid of the rude.” pic.twitter.com/Qw88Ts6tRL — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) August 26, 2023

The absence of the two superstars has left little impact on Parisian fans with supports taking shots at the two icons during the team’s last match.

A banner at the match against RC Lens read, “Neymar: finally rid of the rude.”

A similar message targeting Lionel Messi was also raised outside his new home at the Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium.

The Ultras seem to have gone to Miami to put on a banner against Leo Messi, just like the one at the Parc against Neymar. pic.twitter.com/NoFz7DxsCr — PSGhub (@PSGhub) August 26, 2023

Weeks earlier, the footballing legend, who faced endless booing from PSG fans throughout his time in France, publicly admitted that he never wanted to join the Parisians in 2021.

“Im happy, enjoying this new stage and the experience of living in this country that is something that always crossed my mind. We are in the place where we want to be,” Messi said.

“Me going to Paris was neither planned nor desired. I did not want to leave Barcelona, and it became difficult. But it is the opposite of what is happening to me now, thanks to God,” the 36-year-old added in his first press conference at Inter Miami.