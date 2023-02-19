R&B icon Akon to take stage at Qatar’s Lusail Boulevard this week

Qatar is organising a variety of entertainment events during the upcoming week.

Multi-platinum selling R&B and Hip Hop icon Akon will be performing in Qatar this week, Qatar Airways announced.

The three-time Grammy nominated singer will take the stage as a special guest at the event in the Lusail boulevard on 22 February, where a Formula 1 demonstration will be set up for the public.

The event is a special evening to drive up excitement for the upcoming F1 event that will be held in Qatar this year.

Join us for a spectacular evening with @Akon at Lusail Boulevard on 22nd February starting at 5pm 🏁 #QatarAirways pic.twitter.com/xvyBz3a6tm — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 19, 2023

Qatar’s rally driver Nasser Al Attiyah will make a special appearance. He will be joined by a static display of an FIA World Endurance Championship hypercar, a Formula 1 Red Bull car driven by David Coulthard, a MotoGP bike driven by Dani Pedrosa, and a Red Bull drift car driven by Abdo Feghali.

Al Attiyah, who has won the Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) 19 times and the Dakar Rally five times (2023, 2022, 2019, 2015, and 2011), will be driving his vehicle during the demonstration run.

The event will be completely free of charge for all visitors and will also include other entertainment acts, activations, a fireworks display, and a live international music performance by a well-known artist.

Registration is not mandatory.