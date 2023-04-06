‘Ramadan Karim’: Qatar fans react as Benzema hat trick eliminates Barcelona from Copa del Rey

Real Madrid has reached the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2014 after delivering a dominating performance against their Spanish rivals.

Qatar’s football fans have reacted to the stellar rendition of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema who struck a hat-trick that thrashed arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0 to advance to the Copa del Rey final on Wednesday.

Edging the game into the fate of victory for Madrid, Benzema nailed two goals early in the second half after Vinicius Junior scored on the counter of the match.

Leaving no mercy, the former Ballon d’Or winner got his third goal with minutes left after a clutch Madrid counter-gifted by Vinicius found its way into the net.

Qatar’s sports journalist Mohammed al Kaabi wrote on his social media platform “Karrrrrrrim,” applauding the striker and captain for his talented interpretation of football skills on the pitch.

In addition to al Kaabi’s praise, countless fans hailed the Benzema game, with one happy fan saying: “RAMADAN KARIMMMMMM.”

Another user made another Ramadan joke, writing, “Karim broke his fast with three dates and broke his fast against Barcelona with three goals.”

The round against Barcelona stood as Benzema’s second hat-trick in successive games after achieving the stunt in last Sunday’s match with Real Valladolid.

No player has scored more goals this year than Benzema.

With a first Copa del Rey triumph in nine years, Madrid is eyeing the pursuit of back-to-back Champions League wins with eyes fixated on the Copa del Rey title as well.