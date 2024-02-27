Ramadan 2024 to astronomically begin on 11 March

As the nation awaits the final word from the Moon Sighting Committee, the Qatar Calendar House’s announcement has set the stage for the observance of Ramadan, marking a period of fasting, reflection, and community for Muslims around the country.

The start of the holy month of Ramadan for the year 2024 is astronomically expected to fall on Monday 11 March, according to an announcement made by the Qatar Calendar House.

The prediction comes as a result of astronomical calculations conducted by the institution’s specialists.

Despite this advanced forecast, the official declaration regarding the onset of Ramadan is traditionally the prerogative of the Moon Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs. The committee’s decision will ultimately confirm the start of the fasting month.

Engineer Faisal Mohammed Al Ansari, Executive Director of the Sheikh Abdullah Al Ansari Complex, elaborated on the specifics of the celestial calculations.

According to Al-Ansari: “The crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year will be born on Sunday, corresponding to March 10, 2024.”

He further detailed the visibility of the Ramadan crescent, saying: “The crescent of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH will set after sunset on the day of investigation (March 10, 2024) in the sky of the State of Qatar for a period of 11 minutes, and this period will increase as we head towards west.”

The beginnings and ends of the Hijri months are influenced by the lunar cycle, specifically the movement of the Moon in its orbit around the Earth.

Conversely, the Gregorian calendar is guided by the solar cycle or the earth’s orbit around the Sun.