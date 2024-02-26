Qumra Screenings: Doha Film Institute unveils award-winning films

The films received awards at international film festivals as part of Qumra Screenings.

The Doha Film Institute (DFI) is set to feature a captivating lineup of eight feature narrative and documentary films, scheduled to screen at the Museum of Islamic Arts Auditorium from March 1 to 6.

“Qumra Screenings provide a fantastic opportunity for film enthusiasts and the general public alike to discover some of the most powerful films in world cinema today,” said CEO of DFI Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi.

This year’s selection of films by accomplished filmmakers and emerging talents further reflects our commitment to nurturing independent voices in cinema and I am incredibly proud of the work of the rising talents that DFI supports both across the Middle East and internationally,” she added.

The lineup includes films that have not only received critical acclaim but have also clinched awards at prestigious international film festivals.

On March 1, “Bye Bye Tiberias,” directed by Lina Soualem, narrates the story of Hiam Abbass, who embarks on a journey to become an actress, leaving behind her Palestinian village.

Also screening on the same day is “Deserts,” a mystical journey directed by Faouzi Bensaidi. The film follows Mehdi and Hamid, two friends working for a collection agency, as they encounter unexpected twists and turns in their quest to make ends meet.

March 2 brings “A Fidai Film” by Kamal Aljafari, a film set in the summer of 1982 during the Israeli army’s occupation of Beirut. The story revolves around the looting of memories at the Palestinian Research Center.

On March 3, the Malaysian body horror film, “Tiger Stripes,” by Amanda Nell Eu, will display the rebellious journey of Zaffan.

“Geology of Separation” by Yosr Gasmi and Mauro Mazzocchi takes the spotlight on March 3, navigating through dislocated territories of migration.

March 4 introduces “Banel & Adama” by Ramata-Toulaye Sy, a portrayal of lives in a remote village in Northern Senegal, where Banel and Adama yearn for a place to call home.

As the week progresses, the audience will witness on March 5 “About Dry Grasses,” directed by Qumra Master Nuri Bilge Ceylan. The film, previously in the Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival, follows Samet, a young teacher grappling with the challenges of life in a remote village.

Wrapping up the cinematic venture on March 6 is “The Mother of All Lies,” directed by Asmae El Moudir. This feature documentary delves into the secrets of a Casablanca family, intertwining personal stories to ground historical events.