QTerminals extends Antalya Port operations for another 19 years

Qatar’s terminal operating company strengthens presence in Turkey’s key port and boosts global trade gateway capabilities

Qatar’s terminal operating company has signed a 19-year extension to the Concession Agreement for the operation of Antalya Port (Port of Akdeniz) in Turkey.

QTerminals’ latest agreement will allow the company to implement its operations in the port in Antalya until 2047.

#QTerminals Group successfully signed the extension of the Concession Agreement by QTerminals #Antalya for the operation of Antalya Port (Port of Akdeniz) in Turkey for a period of 19 years until 2047.@QT_Antalya pic.twitter.com/7zsSmEEVR4 — QTerminals (@q_terminals) April 30, 2023

QTerminals is considered a gateway to global trade activities in Qatar, providing a range of services including containers, general cargo, and offshore supply services, among others.

The company has played a crucial role in revitalising Qatar’s economy, and adding QTerminals Antalya to its portfolio in October 2020 allowed it to further expand its operations.

“QTerminals Antalya was added to the QTerminals Group portfolio in October 2020, and it is the largest organised port on a coastline of approximately 700 nautical miles between Izmir and Mersin,” it said.

Port Akdeniz, the port-operating firm in Antalya, is one of the key operators in Turkey and has included several investments and new services, enabling exporters and importers to load and unload cargo with ease.

The port is situated at the Kemer exit, connecting to significant industrial and tourism hubs including Burdur, Isparta, Denizli, Muğla, Afyonkarahisar, Mersin, and Konya via high-standard highways.

“QTerminals Antalya has an annual acceptance capacity of 1,500 ships, 350,000 TEU container handling capacity, and 5 million tonnes of general & bulk cargo,” the company said.

The new addition is a multipurpose port that includes a cruise terminal, container terminal, bulk cargo, general cargo, and project cargo terminal.

The 19-year extension of the concession agreement will allow QTerminals Antalya to set its standards with state-of-the-art facilities to boost the tourism sector. The agreement also ensures that QTerminals Antalya will continue to provide high-quality services in the region, which will contribute to the growth of the Turkish economy.

QTerminals is a joint venture between Qatar Port’s Management Company, Mwani Qatar, and Qatar Navigation Services, Milaha.

With the addition of QTerminals Antalya, the company now has the largest volume of both passenger and freight operations topping Izmir and Mersin.