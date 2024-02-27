QSL and Qatar Esports Federation ink co-operation agreement

The agreement aims to develop the esports sector in the Gulf State.

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) and Qatar Esports Federation (QESF) have signed a cooperation agreement to construct efforts and benefit from both entities’ expertise and capabilities in organising electronic sports tournaments and competitions within the Gulf State.

The agreement aims to fan new horizons for QSL and hopes to expand the base of participation and practice while developing talent in this game, attracting a large section of fans and supporting clubs and the QESF team.

Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, executive director of sales, marketing, and communication at QSL, expressed his content at signing the agreement with QESF, praising the federation’s efforts.

“We’re pleased to sign the cooperation agreement that aims to invest in expertise and capabilities, support joint initiatives and goals, and also contribute towards refining talent and discovering new players for clubs, and supporting the Qatar e-football team in official events and tournaments,” Al Kuwari said.

“We hope that our agreement will result in achieving the desired goals and developing the skills of participants in this field on the path to professionalism, besides strengthening the position of the State of Qatar as a top destination for e-sports on the Asian continent and in the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Faisal Khaled, secretary general of QESF, said: “The agreement reflects the great growth of electronic sports in Qatar and the world, which constitutes an essential part of the current football system.”

“We’re honoured to sign this agreement with QSL, and we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to them for their cooperation and keenness to support the vision of QESF,” Khaled said.

“We look forward to achieving the objectives of the agreement and enhancing e-sports development in the State of Qatar,” he added.