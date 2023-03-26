QRCS to provide shelter for more than 40,000 people in six countries under Ramadan campaign

The Qatari entity leads operations in countries across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is set to provide 43,190 people across six countries with shelter under its Ramadan campaign, the Qatari charity entity announced on Saturday.

Titled “Humanity First: Give to Charity,” the 21 million QAR project aims to provide shelters in Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Niger, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“QRCS’s interventions focus on the activities with maximum benefit for the target groups, while complying with international humanitarian standards and considering the work environment,” the charity said.

One project entails building a residential village of 300 homes in northern Syria for families affected by the tragic 6 February earthquakes. The model village will include a mosque, school and a health centre among other facilities.

“The shelter sector proved evidently critical in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey […] Millions of people in northern Syria and Turkey remain desperate for emergency shelters, such as tents and caravans,” QRCS noted.

The Qatari entity will also operate, rehabilitate and support four orphanages in northern Syrian villages. Millions of internally displaced Syrians reside in the northern part amid ongoing violence under the Bashar Al Assad regime.

QRCS will also construct 25 housing units for poor families in Yemen while distributing 5,440 shelter kits to families that have been displaced by years of war.

Yemen has turned into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis following the deadly war.

QRCS will work on restoring houses belonging to 90 families along with people with special needs in the besieged Gaza Strip while providing them with solar panels.

On Friday, QRCS and the World Food Programme also launched iftar projects in Gaza, where they distributed food coupons.

Meanwhile, QRCS will build a 25-home residential village for disadvantaged families in Niger as well as 10 mosques with the capacity of 1,000 persons.

Relief efforts will extend to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, where QRCS will build 10 mosques with the capacity of 1,400 persons.

Rohingya refugees have been fleeing violence and attacks since 2017 as part of a deadly crackdown on the Muslim population. According to United Nations figures, almost a million Rohingya live in camps in Cox’s Bazar where they seek shelter.

In Afghanistan, disadvantaged families will receive 1,500 shelter kits from QRCS amid a worsening humanitarian crisis following decades of war and drought.

QRCS’s latest efforts come under its annual initiatives during Ramadan, which aim to provide poor communities with aid and shelter throughout the fasting month.

