QRCS rolls out global Ramadan iftar campaign to provide food to underprivileged

Tens of thousands of people around the world have benefited from Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) Ramadan campaign this year.

As part of its Ramadan Campaign 1444 AH, ‘Humanity First: Give to Charity,’ QRCS launched iftar projects through its foreign representation missions across the globe, including Bangladesh, Lebanon and Somalia.

On the first day of the Ramadan Iftar project, the Somalia office of QRCS distributed 700 food parcels to 4,900 camp residents in the Banadir region.

At a cost of $498,815, the project involved providing 5,180 families with 3,000 food parcels at remote camps in the Banadir region and 2,180 food parcels at camps in the Baidoa region.

Food staples like rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat, pasta, dates, tuna, juice, tea, and powdered milk total 66 kg in each parcel. Some 5,800 internally displaced people (IDPs) at the Hassan Sham Camp in eastern Mosul received 1,360 food parcels from the QRCS office in Iraq.

Additionally, 1,878 Syrian refugees at the Basirma Camp in Erbil received 401 food parcels.

The project, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the Barzani Charitable Foundation (BCF), aims to distribute 2,560 food parcels, each of which is made up of 22.5 kg of food items like rice, sugar, bulgur, lentils, tomato paste, salt, vegetable oil, and dates.

There are other distributions underway in other places in collaboration with different organisations, like Gaza, where the World Food Program (WFP) works with underprivileged Palestinian families to distribute food vouchers.

Additionally, 612 low-income families in Kyrgyzstan are receiving food vouchers from the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan.

In Mongolia, 1,458 people, consisting of 400 Muslim families, are receiving 32.5 kg food parcels from QRCS’ partnership with the Mongolian Red Cross Society.

For migrant workers in Qatar, QRCS has two Ramadan iftar tents located in Al-Wakra and the Industrial Area. The two tents, which serve fresh meals, juices, and dates during the holy month of Ramadan, can accommodate a combined 27,000 beneficiaries.

At the beginning of Ramadan, QRCS introduced its “Khairkum Sabeq” programme – an initiative that aims to assist underprivileged families in Qatar and enhance their food security during the holy month of Ramadan.