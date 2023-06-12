QRCS launches ‘humanity first’ Eid Adhahi project to feed those in need

Several donations options are available for the public to contribute to the project.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched its Adhahi campaign on Sunday for this year’s Eid Al Adha season, set to begin late June.

Under the slogan ‘Humanity First…Your Sacrifice Makes Them Happy,’ the campaign allows people in Qatar to donate to QRCS in order to distribute meat sacrificed for the annual holiday.

The donations are expected to benefit 59,736 people in Qatar as well as 18 other countries in Asia, Africa, and the Balkans.

“The approaching Eid Al-Adha is an opportunity for us to reach the most vulnerable populations, as well as an opportunity for donors to open a door of goodness, as the sacrifice is a ritual of the faith, and it has a positive impact on the community,” Faisal Al-Emadi, QRCS’s Acting Secretary-General Society, said.

The annual campaign is launched before and during Eid Al-Adha to spread the value of giving to charity and feeding those in need during the holiday season.

How to donate

Donors seeking to contribute to the project can do so online or on QRCS’ mobile application, the charity confirmed.

It also offers a service to donate via SMS by selecting one of four different options.

Under the first, donors can text “1” to 92552 to donate QAR 250, or send “2” to 92869 to donate QAR 350, “3” to 92092 to donate QAR 500, and “4” to donate QAR 1,000 92246.