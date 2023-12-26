QRCS 2023 relief operations total QAR 483 million

The Qatari branch of the Red Crescent Society has assisted 8.7 million local and international beneficiaries.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) revealed that it has implemented QR 483 million (around $132.665 million) worth of relief and development operations in 2023, helping aid in the lives of 8.7 million beneficiaries both locally and internationally.

QRCS said in a statement that the Qatari branch targeted several groups in need as it aims to represent the Gulf State’s role in the international humanitarian arena.

“With these remarkable achievements, QRCS continues to uphold its commitments as a humanitarian and social services provider, reaching out to vulnerable people everywhere, helping to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, and representing Qatar’s outstanding position in the international humanitarian arena,” the statement said.

“Locally, QRCS implemented year-round and seasonal programs for the benefit of 1,062,917 people, at a total cost of QR 12,776,643,” QRCS added.

Throughout the year, QRCS enlisted 29,645 volunteers who attended training courses and participated in dozens of voluntary assignments.

On an international level, QRCS implemented humanitarian projects worth QR 154,175,653 (around $42.35 million) to support 5,973,734 people in at least 27 countries.

Some of those countries included Somalia, Palestine, Lebanon, Venezuela, Yemen, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Kenya, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and South Africa.

According to QRCS’s Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC), the team was activated 14 times this year, notably during the Syria-Turkey earthquake, the war in Sudan, Storm Daniel in Libya, the Morocco earthquake, and the war in Gaza.