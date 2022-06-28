QOC celebrates Olympic Day with community at 3-2-1 Museum

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) celebrated the 2022 Olympic Day in an event at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum in Doha, on Thursday.

The Olympic Day aims to encourage young people to exercise more, as well as learn and explore more the world of sports in a way that promotes the Olympic movement and instill its values into the community.

Team Qatar stars, Ashraf Amgad El-Seify, Abdulla Al-Tamimi and Mubaraka Al Nuaimi attended Thursday’s memorable Olympic event , which saw wide-scale participation from schools and olympic programme students.

Within the event, QOC organised a number of tours and activities to shed light on the museum sections, to showcase a number of histories including: the history of sports worldwide, the history of Olympic Games, Qatar’s most prominent sport events, as well as top influencing athletes across the world.

Additionally, the museum’s dynamic activities section was opened to the public, exhibiting more than 18 dynamic and interactive activities to help increasing participants’ mental and sports skills.

Sports Affairs Department Director, Mr. Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber said that the Qatar Olympic Committee will remain keen on celebrating all International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) annual sport occasions, and will spare no effort in bringing the community together to mark this day annually, to exercise sports and explore a healthier lifestyle of life throughout it.

“We will leave no stone unturned to make this Olympic day message reach every single person. We truly believe that sport has the power to unify the people and speak to them in the language they understand,” added Mr. Al Jaber.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has played a central role in the development of sport in Qatar. This role has not only involved the organization of local, regional and world sport events, and establishing strong and competitive teams, but also has seen the creation of inspiring programs and initiatives for younger generations and the broader society.

Qatar rising tennis star, Mubaraka Al Naimi said that she was grateful to be part of this day at the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, sharing the celebration with more than 150 students.

“Qatar is always keen to commemorate all records of sports and memorable moments, today, we had a chance to learn more about the IOC founding day and explore the rich galleries of Qatar Olympic and Sports museum,” the athlete added.