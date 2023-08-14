QNB named Middle East’s ‘best digital bank’

QNB is the largest financial entity in the Middle East and Africa, covering more than 28 countries with 29,000 employees in 900 locations.

Regional banking giant QNB Group was named as the ‘Best Digital Bank in the Middle East’ on Sunday during the Digital Banker’s Middle East and Africa Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023.

In a press release, the Qatar-based entity announced that it secured two other awards, including the ‘Best Digital Bank in Qatar’ and ‘Best Digital Wallet of the Year’.

“We are proud of these awards that recognise our leadership in digital innovation and banking services, aiming to serve customers both locally and internationally. They also recognise the bank’s success in achieving a journey of digital transformation while focusing on covering all our customers’ needs,” Adel Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking, said.

The Qatar-based entity has been working on developing its digital banking experience by providing better tools to serve its customers, most notably its digital wallet and self-service machines.

In April, QNB announced the launch of a remittance service developed in partnership with Ripple, a well-known blockchain-based financial technology company that helps financial institutions improve their liquidity.

QNB is the first to market with RippleNet, enhancing cross-border payments while allowing the Qatari bank’s clients to receive near-real-time payments.

In late 2021, QNB announced the launch of WeChat Pay, a mobile payment service used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world on a monthly basis.

The major digital transformations fall in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030’s sustainability goals aimed at combating climate change.

Meanwhile, QNB Group has repeatedly earned global recognition for its regional banking services.

In June, QNB conquered the third place of the Forbes “Top 100 Listed Companies 2023” for the second consecutive year.

According to Forbes, QNB’s market value stood at $38.8 billion, with sales worth $18.4 billion, profits of $4 billion, and $326.7 billion in assets. The bank employs 28,000 people and serves more than 27 million customers.

QNB also came third place in the Forbes 50 ‘Most Valuable Banks 2023’ list for the Middle East.