QMMF’s youth initiative set to highlight Qatari motorport talent

The new grassroots initiative aims at uncovering future ambassadors for Qatari motorsports.

The Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) said its new scouting programme has received more than 400 young Qatari entrants, ahead of its launch on January 17.

Qatar Motorsports Academy Stars, aimed at identifying and nurturing local motorsport talent, will take place at the Qatar Motorsports Academy, located inside the Lusail International Circuit.

The new programme, first announced in December 2024, is a part of QMMF’s efforts to scout and support promising young racers on a pathway to competitive racing careers.

Qatari citizens between 15 and 25 years of age were eligible to apply for the program, which was open to both males and females. Prior motorsport experience or a driving license was not required for the entry.

“The program is a testament to our belief in the untapped potential of Qatar’s youth,” Amro Al-Hamad, the executive director of QMMF, said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We aim to provide a platform that identifies and nurtures the next generation of Qatari motorsport talent.”

The selection process on January 17 will feature a short slalom course, using plastic obstacles such as cones and techpro barriers for safety.

Top qualifiers from the initial round, which will feature easy-to-use vehicles, will then advance to compete on longer slalom courses. The fastest 35 drivers will then compete in the finale, set to be held on January 18 and 19.

The conclusion selection stages will then see 25 drivers aged 15-25 years old get selected (including at least 15 with no prior racing experience), joined by five young participants aged 15-18 years old.

Those selected will then be tested over two days on various vehicles and surfaces to be evaluated by a jury. The evaluation will entail a “holistic” approach, according to QMMF, which will take participants’ psychological and physical potential.

Ultimately, the top three drivers to make it out of the programme will be handed an opportunity to compete in the MERC Junior Category and the Qatar National Baja Championship.

In case a podium placeholder is under 18, they will join the Qatar Motorsport Academy’s training program until the eligibility for a driving license is fulfilled. At least one of the three drivers will receive a chance to compete in the Qatar National Team,

Such schemes and the overall scouting process match the organisation’s aim of growing the motorsport community and garnering interest, according to Executive Director Al-Hamad.

“This initiative is not just about racing; it’s about building future ambassadors for Qatari motorsport,” he added.