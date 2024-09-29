QIIB issues $300m Tier 1 capital sukuk on London Stock Exchange

QIIB listed its $300m Tier 1 sukuk on the London Stock Exchange, attracting strong global demand and marking its fourth listing on the exchange.

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) has announced the successful issuance of a $300m Tier 1 capital sukuk.

The move is aimed at strengthening the bank’s capital base and seizing opportunities within the international sukuk market.

The issuance witnessed substantial interest, with total subscription requests exceeding $2.5bn – more than eight times the initial offering – reflecting strong confidence in both QIIB and the broader Qatari economy.

Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed al-Shaibei, CEO of QIIB, highlighted the institution’s robust financial performance, supported by solid asset quality, strong liquidity, and high capitalisation.

“This is our second sukuk issuance this year, and the robust demand from international investors demonstrates the global appeal of both QIIB and Qatar’s resilient economy,” he said.

Al-Shaibei also underscored the strategic importance of the issuance, noting that it enhances QIIB’s presence in global markets and strengthens relationships with international investors.

He pointed to the successful $500m sustainable sukuk issuance earlier in the year, which was Qatar’s first of its kind and reflected the bank’s commitment to sustainability.

“Our efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategy, which prioritises environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles,” he added.

The sukuk attracted 115 investors from around the globe, and the final pricing achieved a yield of 5.45 percent per annum, competitively set at 187 basis points over the 5.5-year U.S. Treasury.

During the bell-ringing ceremony, QIIB Chairman, Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al-Thani hailed London as a leading global financial hub and important centre for Islamic finance.

“Listing QIIB’s sukuk on London Stock Exchange reinforces the bank’s commitment to engaging with global investment markets and deepens the longstanding ties we have cultivated with this prestigious international exchange,” he said.

The bank’s leadership expressed confidence in its ability to achieve further growth, supported by favourable international credit ratings and a positive financial outlook.