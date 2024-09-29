QICCA strengthens ties with China at Arbitration Summit 2024

QICCA participates in the China Arbitration Summit 2024 and signs a memorandum of understanding with CIETAC to strengthen collaboration in the arbitration sector.

Qatar has signed a new agreement with China to enhance cooperation in the arbitration sector, following its participation in the China Arbitration Summit 2024.

The summit, as part of the events of the China Arbitration Week, took place in Beijing from September 23 to 29. It was attended by a delegation led by Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani, the board member for International Relations at the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA).

The agreement was signed by Al Thani and Wang Chengjie, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of CIETAC (China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission).

Al Thani noted that the deal would strengthen collaboration and communication between the two organisations in various areas, aligning with QICCA’s goal of improving international relations with leading arbitration institutions worldwide.

Under the theme “International Arbitration Transcending Eras”, the summit gathered arbitration and legal experts from around the world to discuss emerging trends and challenges, exploring the future of international arbitration and advancing the discipline.

The event was co-hosted by prominent organisations, including CIETAC, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the International Federation of Commercial Arbitration Institutions (IFCAI), and the All-China Lawyers Association (ACLA).

QICCA also participated in the China-MENA Arbitration Summit, aimed at enhancing communication and cooperation in dispute resolution between China and the MENA region.

During this summit, Al Thani emphasised the significance of arbitration as an effective method for resolving commercial disputes in Qatar.