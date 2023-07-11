QIA slam dunks into NBA with minority stake in top US sports company

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has taken a minority stake in one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment enterprises, venturing into US sports for the first time, a new announcement has revealed.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), located in the capital of the United States, operates across various sports and entertainment sectors.

Its portfolio includes seven professional and amateur team franchises, six venues, and two media networks, among other assets. The company is notably known for its diverse ownership structure, marking it as one of the most unique entities in the sports industry.

Such achievement has made it a key target for the Gulf nation’s sovereign wealth fund and comes in line with QIA’s established strategy for long-term, high-value investments.

“As one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country, MSE’s platform provides unique opportunities and scalability for growth and partnerships,” the QIA said on Monday.

QIA is a key player in various sectors, including real estate, technology, consumer goods, and healthcare. The investment in MSE aligns with QIA’s strategy of investing in high-value, long-term assets.

The 5% contribution from QIA, a wealth fund boasting an estimated $450 billion in assets, comes less than a year following the NBA’s bylaw amendment permitting investments in its clubs from sovereign wealth funds.

Sources close to the Monumental transaction indicated to the Financial Times that QIA’s acquisition of a stake in the company is a strategic financial move aimed at diversifying its exposure to an entity with a broad array of assets.

One insider also noted that the deal does not include board representation for QIA.

All about MSE’s sports operations

The sports giant’s operations include successful franchises such as the Washington Capitals, the winners of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup, and the 2019 WNBA Championship team, the Washington Mystics.

NBA’s Washington Wizards, NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go, the 2020 & 2021 NBA 2K League Champion Wizards District Gaming, and Caps Gaming, an esports sub-brand of the Capitals, are also part of their portfolio.

MSE is also co-owner of aXiomatic, the controlling entity of the global esports franchise, Team Liquid.

In the broadcasting sphere, MSE expanded its reach significantly in the autumn of 2022. They acquired NBC Sports Washington (NBCSW) and rebranded it as Monumental Sports Network.

The network holds exclusive local TV broadcasting rights for the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, and Washington Mystics games. It also serves as the central hub for the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming on television and digital platforms.