QFC issues company $150,000 fine for data breach

The Qatar Financial Centre’s (QFC) Data Protection Office (DPO) has issued a $150,000 fine on a company under its license following a data breach that enabled access to personal data.

The measures, the first of their kind in Doha, were taken by DPO on Tuesday following an investigation that detected breaches of its Data Protection Regulations 2021, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Some of the violations included late notification as the company, which has not been named, failed to notify the relevant authorities about the breach within the 72-hour window. Other infringements included security failures and inadequate oversight, QNA added.

The company has also “failed to adequately protect the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of personal data”.

“The DPO opted not to issue a public censure, acknowledging the firm’s full cooperation throughout the investigation and its substantial efforts to strengthen its data security measures,” QNA noted.

Daniel Patterson, Commissioner at the DPO of the QFC, underlined the importance of ensuring that companies comply with the measures in place pertaining to data protection.

“This case highlights the seriousness with which we view breaches of the Data Protection Regulations, and we will continue to work closely with firms to ensure full compliance,” Patterson said.

“The QFC remains dedicated to providing a secure and transparent environment for businesses and individuals alike.”