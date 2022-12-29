Qatar’s trade surplus spikes in November as exports to China, Belgium soar

In November 2022, Qatar’s total imports—valued at cost, insurance, and freight—amounted to QAR 10.91 billion, an increase of 11.7% from the previous year.

Qatar’s trade surplus increased 6.7% year-on-year in November thanks to strong double-digit growth in shipments to Asian nations like China, India, and South Korea, according to official estimates.

Exports to Belgium more than doubled to help push the trade surplus November figure to QAR 26.18 billion, the most recent merchandise trade data made public by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), showed.

Crude and petroleum gas exports both increased significantly and contributed more to the country’s overall trade surplus during the studied period.

In November 2022, the nation’s overall trade surplus increased by 4.3% month-on-month.

Total exports for the nation, like free-on-board, including re-exports and exports of goods of domestic origin, reached QAR 37.09 billion, up 8.2% annually but declining 2.4% month-over-month during the review period.

The value of Qatar’s exports to China in November 2022 was QAR 7.02 billion, or 18.9% of all exports from the country.

India came in second with QAR 4.26 billion (11.5%), South Korea with QAR 4.05 billion (10.9%), Japan with QAR 2.88 billion (7.8%), and Belgium with QAR 2.66 billion (7.2%) during the review period.

In November 2022, Qatar’s exports to Belgium more than doubled, while exports to China rose 38.03%, to India by 21.7%, and to South Korea by 13.81%. In contrast, exports to Japan fell 35.83%.

Qatar’s exports to China, Japan, and Belgium all saw monthly increases in November, while exports to South Korea and India saw declines of 12.29% and 7.89%, respectively.

On an annualised basis, Qatar’s exports of crude increased by 28.3% to QAR 5.24 billion and those of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons by 10.3% to QAR 24.7 billion in November 2022, while those of other commodities decreased by 12.6% to QAR 3.67 billion and non-crude by 5.9% to QAR 2.7 billion.

While crude exports fell by 2.8%, petroleum gases by 3%, and other commodities by 6.9% on a monthly basis, non-crude saw a 20.8% increase in November.

Compared to November of last year, 68.04% of domestic exports were petroleum gases, followed by crude at 14.44%, other commodities at 10.11%, and non-crude at 7.43%.

In November of this year, the country’s imports from the US totaled QAR 2.02 billion, or 18.5% of all imports. This was followed by imports from China which stood at 1.64 billion, India with QAR 0.65 billion, Italy which accounted for QAR 0.61 billion, and finally Germany, with QAR 0.55 billion.

In November 2022, Qatar’s imports from the US increased by 84.72%, those from Italy by 49.26%, and those from India by 0.47%, while imports from Germany fell by 22.8% and those from China by 10.88%.

Germany’s monthly imports fell by 23.88%, China’s by 21.74%, and the US’s by 8.14%, while imports from Italy and India increased by 13.06% and 2.7%, respectively, during the review period.

With QAR 0.7 billion, representing an increase of 69.1% on an annualised basis, the group “Turbojets, Turbo propellers, and Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof” ranked first among imported commodities in November 2022.

“Motor Cars and Other Motor Vehicles for the Transport of Persons” came in second with QAR 0.4 billion, an increase of 39.4% from the previous year.

“Electrical Apparatus for Line Telephony/Telegraphy, Telephone Sets; Parts Thereof” came in third with QAR 0.38 billion, representing a 15.8% annual growth.