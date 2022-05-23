Qatar’s stock index sees boost following 2% drop

Germany and Qatar struck a deal on Friday to strengthen energy cooperation.

After plunging well over 2% on Thursday, Qatar’s index (.QSI) gained 0.1%, with financials and energy sectors providing some respite.

Masraf al Rayan (MARK.QA), an Islamic bank, gained 1.7%, alongside Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat (QGTS.QA), which climbed up 2.7% on the market.

Qatar is not a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which offers it flexibility in selling oil on global markets. However, it is one of the world’s leading suppliers of clean energy, which is in high demand.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market, on the other hand, declined for the second time in a row on Sunday, weighed down by lower banking and petrochemical stocks.

This comes as Germany and Qatar struck a deal on Friday to strengthen energy cooperation, with an emphasis on hydrogen and LNG exports, as Europe’s largest economy seeks alternative sources in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck signed the agreement. It took place during Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s European tour, which included a stop in Germany.

According to Reuters, the current announcement focuses on the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen. It also implies the formation of a Qatari-German working group that will meet on a regular basis to promote LNG and hydrogen trade.

Italy, the United Kingdom, and France are among other European countries that have turned to Qatar for LNG. Europe, which was already experiencing an energy crisis, received 40% of its gas from Moscow, with about a third of the cargoes coming through Ukraine.

